A breakdown on Auckland's Harbour Bridge is causing delays for motorists heading north.

NZTA said the car broke down about 3.20pm in the second northbound lane.

Police are on the scene and working to move the vehicle.

In the meantime, motorists are asked to pass the scene with caution and keep their eyes on the road.

Delays are affecting the Curran St motorway on-ramp and the Northern Motorway approaching the bridge.