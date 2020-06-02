A 56-year-old man charged with murder has appeared in court, after a man was found dead at Waihau Bay yesterday.

The accused was arrested at the scene after police were called at 1.30am.

They found the body of a man in his 50s at a rural property.

A forensic examination at the eastern Bay of Plenty settlement is continuing today.

Advertisement

The accused appeared in the Whakatāne District Court today and was remanded in custody to reappear on June 24.

Police have said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the homicide.