Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter wants organisations backing wāhine Māori to apply for a new $1 million pot of Government money to support women.

The community fund, announced today, is for organisations that provide services or support to women and girls and are facing increased demand because of Covid-19.

"We know women, and organisations that support women, have been affected by Covid-19. This new money will ensure funding for groups that support women and women's rights," said Minister for Women and Green MP Julie Anne Genter.

"Issues related to gender equality can take a backseat during emergencies and crises, and this results in worse outcomes for women and girls. Greater loss of income, increased instances of domestic violence, and increased caring responsibilities all impact on women.

"I particularly want to encourage groups that work with wāhine Māori to apply."

Genter said many non-governmental organisations have had income reduced at the same time the virus increased demand for services.

"We welcome applications to improve outcomes for women and girls which have not been covered by other government funds.

"This may include initiatives such as opening a community centre for an additional day to provide extra services, or supporting a women's centre to deliver counselling services.

"Organisations will be able to apply for funding to support the government priorities of healthy and safe communities, reducing family and sexual violence, and improving child wellbeing."

Applications are from the Ministry for Women from today, and will close on June 15.