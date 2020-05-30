Firefighters have freed a Wellington port worker trapped inside machinery by a rolling log.

Emergency services rushed to CentrePort Wellington at 1.55pm after a log slipped and trapped the driver of a log-moving machine inside his cab.

A spokeswoman for Fire & Emergency's central communication centre said crew from three scrambled appliances worked to stabilise the logs before trying to free the driver.

A CentrePort Wellington spokesman said shortly after 2.30pm the driver had been safely extricated.

He is uninjured.

It's understood the worker was driving a vehicle for a company called C3 Limited, which does the port's log operations.

The port spokesman said it would be classed as a notifiable incident and WorkSafe would be contacted.