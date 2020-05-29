A Corrections officer was shot at in a carpark at Whanganui Prison after a traffic incident.

Police were called to report of shots fired in the vicinity of the prison at 9.20pm on Wednesday.

There were no reported injuries and inquiries are ongoing.

Corrections Association president Alan Whitley said there was some early indications it might have followed a traffic incident in town.

It was believed a vehicle had followed the man to the prison carpark before shots were fired, he said.

He could not comment further.

"We don't want to prejudice any court matters ... whoever has done this, we want to make sure they are held to account because they should be."

Public Service Association national organiser Willie Cochrane said the matter was an ongoing police investigation, and at this stage he was not aware of any arrests.

It was not believed the officer had been targeted because of his job, he said.

"We have taken great care of the officer involved, he and his wife and children are being looked after."

A Corrections spokesperson also said they were "providing a staff member with ongoing support".