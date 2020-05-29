New Zealanders were today encouraged to enjoy a "normal" holiday weekend - and they're doing just that, with traffic building as motorists head off on the first alert level 2 long weekend.

But it's not all smooth travelling - a breakdown on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing delays and a motorist is in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash at Māngere Bridge.

Police were called to reports of the crash on Mahunga Drive shortly before 4pm.

One of the vehicles has rolled and a person is in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

Mahunga Drive is currently closed between Rimu Rd Off ramp, and Walmsley Rd.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY - ROAD CLOSED - 4:55PM

Mahunga Dr remains CLOSED between the SH20 (Mahunga Dr) off-ramp & Walmsley Rd, due to a serious crash. Detour onto Rimu Rd, left onto Crawford Ave, right onto Hastie Ave, left onto Coronation Rd then left onto Walmsley Rd. ^MF pic.twitter.com/JMgi7RlGQ0 — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 29, 2020

The Harbour Bridge breakdown has now been cleared, but motorists could still expect a slow journey, NZTA tweeted at 4.10pm.

SH1 AKL HARBOUR BRIDGE - BREAKDOWN - 4:10PM

A breakdown (NOW CLEAR) has caused congestion on the Auckland Harbour Bridge. The breakdown has been pushed clear of live lanes. Expect delays as congestion eases through the area. ^MF pic.twitter.com/B8CQpEvAAa — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 29, 2020

Traffic was free-flowing on State Highway 1 north of Orewa around 3.30pm. Photo / Dean Purcell

NZTA also tweeted just before 2.30pm that the afternoon peak had, as expected, kicked off early in Auckland. There were also issues north of Wellington.

"[There's] delays in all the usual PM peak spots. Heavy patches on #SH1 in Takanini, Greenlane and on #SH1 Northern Mwy. #SH20 heavy (southbound) in the Mangere area.

"#Drive2TheConditions as wet weather continues this afternoon."

Queues of traffic near the Johnstones Hill tunnels on State Highway 1 near Puhoi this afternoon. Photo / Ben Gibson

Auckland motorist Ben Gibson also sent the Herald photos of queues in the northbound lanes of SH1 at the Johnstones Hill tunnels, near Puhoi, the main route to the holiday spots of North Auckland and Northland.



"It's starting to build," he told the Herald on his way from Auckland to Whananaki for the long weekend.

"Titirangi to Wellsford, it has taken two hours and five minutes. Slow spots were on the Northern Motorway ... around the bays, then Redvale, Johnstone Hill tunnel. Warkworth was pretty bad, and then coming into Wellsford. No accidents just busy.

"It isn't terrible, just typical day with traffic. Kaiwaka was clear as going through, and it seems to have thinned out after Wellsford."

Gibson later messaged the Herald just before 5pm to say he had again struck delays about 19km south of Whāngārei, where there are roadworks.

Slow-moving traffic on State Highway 1 south of Whāngārei late this afternoon. Photo / Ben Gibson

Northbound traffic also remained congested on SH1 between Waikanae Beach and Levin, north of Wellington, this afternoon, NZTA tweeted at 4.30pm.

Queues were back to Ngarara Rd, they tweeted.

"Please avoid the area or delay your journey, if possible."

It's been a long time since the country celebrated a statutory holiday - Waitangi Day, which fell on a Thursday - not under the shadow of the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown, which restricted New Zealanders almost entirely to their homes, and then regions, for seven weeks.

It was a slow journey for northbound motorists at the Johnstone Hill tunnels on State Highway 1 near Puhoi this afternoon. Photo / Ben Gibson

Today, Finance Minister Grant Robertson, speaking after it was revealed New Zealand had recorded a seventh straight day of no new Covid-19 cases - and there was now just one active case in the country - said Queen's Birthday Weekend would feel much more like normal life for many.

Today, the limit on gatherings was increased from, in most cases, 10 to 100 people, although social distancing and contact tracing measures remain.