

A person is in critical condition after a car collided with a truck on Pakowhai Rd, Hastings.

A St John's ambulance spokeswoman said the person had a medical event, which led to the vehicle collision.

"The ambulance is on-site with one patient critical."

A police spokeswoman said they were notified of the collision at the intersection of Pakowhai Rd and Williams St at 10.53am.

The roads are currently blocked to vehicles and council contractors are assisting.

It's the third crash within a few kilometres this morning and the second time this morning that Pakowhai Rd has been blocked.

Earlier, two crashes left Hawke's Bay's morning commuters backed up in traffic.

Police were called to a crash on northbound lane of the Hawke's Bay Expressway around 200m south of the Pakowhai roundabout around 7.10am. No injuries were reported.

The road was partially blocked for 40 minutes but is now clear.

There was also a crash on Pakowhai Road , near the Chesterhope Bridge, around 6.30am. One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Diversions were in place as the road was blocked.

MORE TO COME