A Levin man has pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing a woman on the Kāpiti Coast.

Brian McConachie, 49, today admitted murdering 45-year-old Irina Scantee in a Paraparaumu house last August.

Name suppression also lapsed today when McConachie appeared in the High Court at Wellington.

McConachie was taken into custody in nearby Raumati Beach soon after emergency services found Scantee dead last year, and was charged with murder.

He will be sentenced on July 31.

The incident took place at a house near the 180 Degrees Cafe and Bistro. The manager said there was a large police presence at the scene on the night of August 17 last year.

There had been delays in the justice process due to McConachie being in hospital soon after the charges were laid.

Scantee is believed to have moved to New Zealand from Romania.