A man has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after he turned up bleeding at a service station in west Auckland.

St John ambulance was called to the Mobil service station on Titirangi Road in New Lynn just before 4.30am.

Police are making further enquiries to establish what's taken place.

Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray said the event is believed to be linked to an incident at a nearby address.

A property on Kaweka Street has been cordoned off.

A witness told Newshub a man pulled up at the station bleeding badly from his head. A car was later seen being towed away.

