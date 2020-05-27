Five Northland gang members and associates have been arrested in a police methamphetamine sting.

On Tuesday morning, the Northland organised crime unit executed several search warrants across the Whangārei area.

Two rural properties in Wheki Valley were searched as dawn broke, with the help of the armed offenders squad.

There they recovered four firearms, including a prohibited weapon - a 7.62-calibre semi-automatic.

Police also searched a third property in Portland.

Five local gang members and associates now face charges as a result of the sting.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said the arrests demonstrated Northland police's ongoing commitment to disrupting the supply chain of meth.

"These illegal drugs cause devastating harm in our local communities and

the public can be assured that we will continue to arrest those responsible

and hold these offenders to account."

A male Rebels gang member, 29, is facing multiple charges of manufacturing methamphetamine, while a female associate, 28, faces numerous manufacturing and dealing charges.

The two are also jointly charged with the unlawful possession of firearms including

the prohibited semi-automatic.

A male Head Hunters gang member, 39, and a female, 34, also face multiple charges relating to conspiring to manufacture and dealing in methamphetamine.

All four were due to appear in the Whangārei District Court on Wednesday.

A fifth person, a male, was also arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.

He will appear in court at a later date.

Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to contact

police or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

