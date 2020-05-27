Wellington police are searching for two men who fled after an assault this evening.
Emergency services were called to a Kilbirnie home about 6.15pm, where they found two people injured, one seriously.
"The injured people have been taken to hospital, one in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition," a police spokeswoman said.
"It appears the two people were assaulted by two men who then fled in a vehicle."
Police were conducting inquiries to locate the offenders and establish the circumstances, as a scene guard remains at the residence overnight.
Anyone with information that could help police is urged to get in touch by phoning 105, or you can give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
