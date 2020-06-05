Court documents released to the Herald revealed the lead-up to the latest crash for the maligned Fullers ferry Kea. Sam Hurley looks at its history of incidents, some of which have seriously injured passengers and crew. This article was originally published on 23 Aug, 2019 and has been updated after today's sentencing decision.

As Fullers was today hit with a hefty fine after a ferry collision that injured several passengers, the company may have had a sense of deja vu.

New Zealand's largest public ferry operator has been

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The Kea: A cursed catamaran?