A crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway is blocking traffic heading into the city this morning.
The crash happened in the left citybound lane of State Highway 1, around 6.55am.
The NZ Transport Agency is warning commuters to merge and pass with care and expect delays.
An earlier crash on Auckland's Hibiscus Coast Highway has also caused delays for traffic in Silverdale.
The crash happened just before 6.20am west of Whangaparāoa Rd and is affecting westbound traffic.
Auckland Transport has warned commuters to delay their journeys or allow extra time.
Roads are slippery this morning after a night of rain in Auckland.
Meanwhile lower Queen St in Auckland's CBD remains closed thanks to a burst watermain.
Watercare closed the road between Fort St and Customs St yesterday after the pipe burst.
Diversions are in place for traffic, including buses; however footpaths remain open.