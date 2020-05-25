One person has been seriously injured in a workplace incident in Rosedale, Auckland.

Emergency services were called to the Unity Drive address at 7.35pm, a police statement said.

It is understood the incident is at the Alto Packaging facility.

"Initial reports indicate there are serious injuries."

Worksafe will be advised.

Fire and Emergency confirmed it was in attendance but directed queries to police.

Alto Packaging is described on its website as one of New Zealand's leading rigid plastic packaging companies.

It has been operating for 62 years and has eight plants in New Zealand, plus four sites in Australia.

The company employs more than 1100 people and specialises in extrusion and thermoforming, blow moulding and injection moulding.

