

Every cloud has a silver lining and even in the aftermath of losing the National Party leadership Simon Bridges is no exception.

He told the Bay of Plenty Times his silver lining was a renewed focus on being MP for Tauranga and helping lead the party to victory in the next election.

"It's been a great privilege to be at the front line of New Zealand politics for over a decade and, while I am no longer leader of the National Party, I am MP for Tauranga and National's candidate for the next election.

"As I've always said, that is my most important role and one of the silver linings of my loss last week is that I will get to spend more time being a local MP and voice for our city."

His comments come as newly elected National Party leader Todd Muller revealed the new National caucus yesterday, leaving Bridges without a portfolio and shuffling Senior National MP Amy Adams to the top of the party's front bench.

Senior National MP Amy Adams has ditched her retirement plans and is the big winner as Todd Muller outlined the new National caucus today.

Muller said Bridges had asked for time to reflect on his future but would be assured of a Cabinet position if he decided to stay on and National was in Government.

"It is pleasing to see from his perspective that he is going to focus and put his hand up for MP for Tauranga. I think that's good," Muller said.

"It is to be welcomed because he is a great advocate for this city and, as I have signalled, he will be a big part of a future government that I lead."

Advertisement

The former leader has confirmed that he will stay on and stand in the 2020 election.

"Just to be clear after the reshuffle today, I am not considering my future. Just having a small amount of time out to take stock after the loss on Friday," Bridges said. "I am a candidate for Tauranga and intend to stand and help National obtain a historic win!"

National Party MP Todd McClay is happy to make it on to the front bench with the trade and tourism portfolios. Photo / File

Rotorua and Te Puke National MP Todd McClay has held his portfolio as spokesman for Trade and Tourism.

"Trade and tourism are extremely important and I'm pleased to retain a place on the front bench of the National Party," McClay told the Bay of Plenty Times.

"Tourism is important to the Rotorua electorate and is a sector that is facing very challenging times."

McClay said he would have a policy that would save jobs and get tourism businesses back on their feet.

Muller meanwhile told reporters his focus was New Zealand's economic recovery.

This was the toughest economic period in living memory for many and he said Labour was not right for the Covid-19 response.

Advertisement

"Our team will ensure that your economy, and your life, is at the heart of our decisions."

He said National will save jobs by leveraging the country's "great strength".