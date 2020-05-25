Parents are being warned about a rise in suspicious activity thought to be drug related near a Waikato school.

A group of children walking home Tamahere Model Country School on the outskirts of Hamilton were frightened when a man scrambled out of the bushes, an email to parents said.

A man in the area was recently spotted carrying a meth pipe and several people were also acting suspiciously in the bushes located at the corner of Devine and Newell Rds.

Tamahere Model Country School principal Waveney Parker said she had been notified about the activity by some concerned parents, which is why she sent an email to the school community.

The activity is thought to be drug related and the police have been notified.

Police have been contacted for comment.