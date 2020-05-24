There have been five crashes in less than an hour on a short stretch of Auckland motorway this morning.

The first crash, on the southbound side of Māngere Bridge, happened around 6am. It involved at least two vehicles and was blocking the left hand lane of the bridge.

The NZ Transport Agency warned drivers of the crash and asked them to drive slowly.

But in less than an hour there had been another four crashes between Queenstown Rd and the bridge. Traffic heading south is now extremely heavy.





Advertisement

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:45AM

There have now been FIVE crashes southbound between Queenstown Rd and Mangere Bridge. Please SLOW DOWN and take extra care through this area. Delay your journey or avoid this route if possible. ^TP pic.twitter.com/rm5YOeWXYv — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 24, 2020

SH20 SOUTHWESTERN MWY, SOUTHBOUND - 6:00AM

A crash is blocking the left lane southbound on Mangere Bridge. Please slow down and pass the scene with extra care. ^TP pic.twitter.com/Ww9HLdVbUp — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) May 24, 2020

Overnight rain in Auckland has turned to drizzle this morning but the roads are still wet and slippery.

The NZ Transport Agency asked drivers to slow down and pass the scene with extra care.