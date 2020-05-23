A team from Alpine Cliff Rescue Mt Cook has joined the search for two missing trampers in the upper South Island.

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds, both 23, are experienced in the outdoors but haven't been seen since May 9, when they set off in Tasman's Kahurangi National Park.

Searches began on Tuesday and the cliff rescue team today joined volunteers, police, New Zealand Defence Force, Urban Search and Rescue, and Fire and Emergency efforts.

The weather over the country has been settled this week, but weather conditions were now being monitored, police said this afternoon.

Advertisement

They were now making plans for incoming bad weather, which may affect search capabilities over the next few days, police said.

Jessica O'Connor and Dion Reynolds are missing in Kahurangi National Park. Graphic / Andrew Louis

They also still wanted to hear from anyone who'd been around the Anatori, Webb, Kokopu, Independent and Fraser rivers since May 8.

Footprints and a historic campsite near a river was found yesterday, but police haven't been able to confirm if the footprints or the campsite near the Webb River belonged to the pair.

Anyone with information should contact police on 105 and quote event number P042228949.