Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was hit by a vehicle and critically injured.

The man, who was found unconscious on the road in High St, Carterton just before 2am yesterday, was flown to hospital.

He remains in a critical condition, police said this morning.

The driver has not come forward.

Police want to hear from anyone driving in the area around the time the man was injured, Detective Senior Sergeant Barry Bysouth said.

CCTV footage of the area showed the man walking along the west edge of State Highway 2, which is also High St, before he was struck. He was wearing dark clothing and white striped scuff sandals.

A number of vehicles have also been identified, Bysouth said.

"We are [also] hopeful the driver will do the right thing and come forward. But we are also working hard to build a picture of what happened.

"If you were driving in the area between 1am and 1.45am, you may be able to add valuable information to our investigation and we are very keen to speak to you."

Anyone with information should call 105, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, he said.