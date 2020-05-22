A man has been arrested after driving through a road works site on State Highway 2, amongst other charges.

Police said they received a report of a person who drove "up the centre of a work area" on SH2 at about 2.20pm on Friday.

The 47-year-old was arrested for reckless driving, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of cannabis.

A police spokeswoman said they also received at least one further traffic complaint about the same car, including reports of the car overtaking into oncoming traffic at speed on SH2.

Advertisement

Police located the car and the driver was taken into custody on Domain Rd, Waipawa, at 2.35pm on Friday.

Police later arranged for the car to be towed.

The man is due to appear in Waipukurau District Court on May 29.