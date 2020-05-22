

Three men have appeared in court charged with the murder of Waipukurau man Jermaine Ramos in Hastings in 2019.

A man, aged 41, and another man, aged 29, appeared in Hastings District Court on Friday morning charged with murder and robbery.

Both men were remanded in custody and are due to appear at the High Court in Napier on June 12.

On Thursday another man, aged 28, also appeared on the same charges.

Advertisement

They are all jointly charged with robbing Ramos of $640 cash.

All three have been granted name suppression.

The body of 33-year-old Ramos, a Phillipine national who had been living in Waipukurau, was found at a property in Ferguson St, Akina, on April 1, 2019.