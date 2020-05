Two people have been rescued from the water at Hot Water Beach in the Coromandel.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services responded following reports of people in distress in the water about 11.10am.



Two people were rescued from the water, she said.



A St John spokeswoman said two ambulance and one rescue helicopter went to the scene and one person was taken to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.

Another person in a minor condition declined transport to hospital.