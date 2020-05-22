It is the end of Simon Bridges' days as National's leader.

The vote for the leadership has been won by Todd Muller.

Caucus has gone with the unknown candidate over incumbent Bridges and Auckland MP Nikki Kaye has been elected his deputy, replacing Paula Bennett.

In a statement, Muller said: "There is no Team Todd, there is no Team Nikki, or anyone else – there is only Team National.

"National has always been a coalition of city and country, business and community, conservatives and liberals – National is the party for all New Zealanders.

New National leader Todd Muller today. Photo / Pool

"New Zealanders need a National Government with the experience and management skills to get our country through the worst crisis since the end of the Second World War.

"My focus as leader is our country's economic recovery and the strengthening of every community throughout New Zealand."

Muller is due to make his first public statement at a press conference at 2.15pm.

National Party MPs have been behind the closed doors of the caucus room where both Bridges and Muller addressed them.

The emergency caucus meeting to resolve Muller's challenge of Bridges comes after two polls put National at about 30 per cent support. The most recent was the 29 per cent in the 1 News Colmar Brunton poll last night.

Ahead of the meeting, both the Muller and the Bridges teams said they were confident of success after three days of intensive phone calls and meetings to try to shore up the numbers.

Muller arrived at Parliament and started his day with a show of chivalry, walking around to open his wife Michelle's door before speaking briefly to the phalanx of cameras.

"It's feeling very exciting, it's a momentous day for the National Party and I look forward to the conversation with my caucus."

Bridges arrived without passing the media.

Other National MPs ran the gauntlet of the media scrums this morning – although very few would say which way they were voting.

Many MPs defended the polling results, saying it was little surprise the party had taken a hit given the extensive media and public attention on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the Covid-19 crisis.

Judith Collins said it was important to have a "very clean vote today and there is not split voting - I'm just very keen to make sure that three months out from an election that the National Party gets ourselves all together, focused, unified and onto the job".

Veteran Anne Tolley said the polls showed Ardern was being rewarded for doing a good job of handling the crisis.

Asked if National could make a comeback from 29 per cent in the polls, she said "of course they can".

"You've had Jacinda on television and radio dominating it for six or seven weeks. It's natural people would react to that. And she's done a good job of keeping the country together, so she's rewarded for that."

Many MPs were also frustrated about the distraction the leadership issue was causing, and concern about the process that had been used.