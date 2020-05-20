A body has been discovered after a vehicle crashed into the Kawarau River.

Police divers made the grim discovery in the partially submerged vehicle this afternoon.

The van crashed on State Highway 6 near Victoria Flats Bridge near Queenstown yesterday. It was believed to have been travelling towards Cromwell.

The vehicle was seen crashing into a sign before ploughing into the Kawarau River in Queenstown last night. Photo / James Allan

A witness had described seeing a van crashing into an 85km/h speed sign before going through a paddock and over a cliff into the Kawarau River.

"The Police National Dive Squad located the body in the partially submerged vehicle this afternoon," police Otago Lakes central area commander Olaf Jensen said.

The van crashed through the speed sign and ploughed through a paddock, down a cliff and into the river. Photo / James Allan

"They are yet to formally identify the body and have a number of further inquiries to carry out."

The coroner has been notified.