Police are investigating a homicide in Owhata.

Emergency services were called to the property in Owhata at about 4.45pm where a man was found dead.

A police spokeswoman told the Rotorua Daily Post police were speaking to another man present at the address and were not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.

A reporter at the scene said he saw three police cars, two unmarked and one marked with lights flashing.

About 6pm another two cars, one marked, one unmarked, arrived and the officers went on to the property.

A scene guard will remain in place overnight.