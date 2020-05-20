Mt Eden station will close on July 11 for four years while work continues on the $4.4 billion City Rail Link.



An adjoining railway crossing at Porters Ave will also close on May 29 until the CRL is completed in 2024.



The closures were delayed by the recent Covid-19 lockdown, which stopped work on all New Zealand's construction sites.

Extensive works are planned around the station area by Link Alliance, building the station tunnels, and KiwiRail. The works include relocating utilities, redeveloping Mt Eden Station, laying four tracks instead of the present two, excavating a trench for two of those tracks to connect with the CRL tunnels, and building traffic and pedestrian bridges.

Dale Burtenshaw, deputy project director for Link Alliance, said the decision to close Mt Eden Station for four years was not made lightly.

Western Line trains in both directions will continue to run on a single line through the construction zone but will not stop at Mt Eden. Auckland Transport said single line running will have little impact on rail timetables, and a free bus service will also be introduced for people who use the station.



Burtenshaw acknowledged that permanently closing Porters Ave to vehicles will be inconvenient.



"The extra lines and all the other changes mean it will not be possible to maintain a safe rail crossing for vehicles between Porters Ave and Wynyard Rd, even when we've finished construction," he said.