There are zero new cases of Covid-19, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases since the pandemic began sits at 1503.

One person is in hospital in Auckland's Middlemore and five more people have recovered. Ninety-six per cent of all cases have recovered, he said.

Bloomfield encouraged Kiwis to download the NZ Covid Tracer app which was made available last night.

"The app is another tool in our toolbox [to contact trace]."

The app has the function to scan QR codes at participating businesses so users can keep a digital log of their movements without needing to handover their personal details to businesses.

The only information held at the Ministry is the contact information you provide when you register, other records of where you've been is only stored on the phone, he said.

The app helps "build a picture" of where you've been if you're infected with Covid-19/

92,000 people have downloaded the app.

The Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment is also contacting 800,000 businesses and already 1000 have downloaded QR code posters and more are being registered are at a rate of 10 per minute.

Issues with the app are being worked through, he said.

Bloomfield said any uptake of the app was "good and helpful" and the more the better as it helped with contact-tracing.

Privacy had been a major consideration of the app and had been worked through with the Privacy Commissioner, as would any future iterations which have Bluetooth functionality, he said.

Bloomfield said anyone using Ripl was encouraged to also use the Covid Tracer app

Users' data is kept securely on their phones, the Ministry of Health said, and is stored for 31 days and then automatically deleted.

Users can also register their details to the National Close Contact Service in order for them to be able to contact quickly if needed.

This morning Bloomfield told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking that privacy would not be compromised by the app and personal details were held "securely" at the Ministry.

Bloomfield said the app was complimentary to physical contact-tracing.

On the World Health Assembly resolution reached last night to review the pandemic, Bloomfield said New Zealand was also interested in other aspects of the resolution including fair access to vaccines.