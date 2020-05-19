WATCH LIVE:

Labour MP Tamati Coffey is being slammed for his "tone deaf" comment to a struggling bar owner when he claimed the Prime Minister was "doing it hard" during lockdown.

During the Epidemic Response Committee, MPs heard from Hennessey Tavern owner Reg Hennessey, who was frustrated with the Government's lack of clarity around future funding.

Hennessey said his Rotorua Irish bar - like many others around the country - was doing it tough.

To that, Coffey told Hennessey that "we're all doing it hard" and that the "Prime Minister is also doing it hard".

The comments by Coffey - who also owns a Rotorua bar - were instantly slammed as tone-deaf and he received strong pushback from the business owner presenting to the committee.

Act leader David Seymour said Coffey's comments were "extraordinary".

"Select committees exist to hear public concerns scrutinise the Government's activity.

"Coffey used it as a bully pulpit to tell a member of the public his concerns were invalid and we should be worried about the poor Prime Minister."

Bars are set to open tomorrow and the Epidemic Response Committee is meeting with pub owners as well as tourism business. It will also hear from Treasury, who failed to front yesterday.

Bars and pubs have had to wait an extra week to open after the move to alert level 2 but from tomorrow they can open their doors.

Some bar owners said having to wait was "a bit of a kick in the guts".

Meanwhile, some tourism businesses have been suffering, but have said domestic travel being allowed under level 2 will help.

Yesterday Treasury officials failed to front at the meeting, which National Party leader Simon Bridges said was "entirely unacceptable".

Treasury secretary Caralee McLeish is due to appear today at about noon.

Speaking at today's meeting are:

• Hennessy's Irish Bar in Rotorua owner Reg Hennessey

• Anthony Hall from The Still Room gastropub

• Over the Top chief executive and founder Louisa Patterson

• Volcanic Air Safaris chief pilot and director Tim Barrow

• Totally Tourism owner Mark Quickfall

• Hobbiton boss Russell Alexander

• Treasury secretary Caralee McLeish

- RNZ