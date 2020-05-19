VIRUS LATEST

• 4.6 million cases globally and more than 300,000 deaths; NZ has just 40 active cases

• National leader Simon Bridges faces no-confidence vote as Labour soars in poll

• Chaos in jam-packed Kmart store as shoppers ignore physical distancing rules

• 'Nothing like this in recent times': Photo of Mt Everest goes viral

* Latest developments and essential information

New Zealanders will hear today how life in level 2 will soon become even less restrictive - and what we might expect in level 1 - but life just got a whole lot harder for Simon Bridges.

Bridges this morning confirmed two National MPs will challenge him for the National Party leadership at the party's caucus next Tuesday - he would not name them, saying they deserved the dignity of announcing their own challenges.

Bridges said he was confident of winning the vote but NZ First leader Winston Peters said Bridges would not make it to the election.

Bridges told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking the biggest issue New Zealand faced right now was its economic future but he confirmed there was a challenge for the party's leadership from two of his MPs.

He understood there were two people who wanted to challenge for leader and deputy leader. "It's a massive distraction" but he wanted to deal with it and move on and "win an election".

That needed resolving so people could get back to talking about the future of the country, he said.

He would not identify the pair as he wanted to give them the "dignity" of making their own announcements. He was "very confident" he would win a vote on Tuesday.

"I'm not going to go through and do a, 'it's this person or that person'." He would not rule in or out Todd Muller, Judith Collins or Nikki Kaye.

"I've got a whole lot of great caucus colleagues," he said, namechecking Muller, Collins, Mark Mitchell and Paula Bennett. "We are blessed to have the best team in New Zealand politics."

Asked if the challenge was "destabilising" he said the vast majority of National MPs "get it" and understood what was at play. "I think actually, Tuesday latest we will have resolved this, we'll be able to get back to the things that matter in politics."

He said Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis' refusal to appear before today's Epidemic Response Committee was part of this Government's modus operandi, to "dismiss" when the committee was trying to scrutinise the Covid-19 response.

Peters told Hosking that Bridges and his colleagues had no grasp of politics and he would not make it to the election. He said he had known Muller a long time and he was a "genuine product" but it was someone else's job to decide if he was a leader.

A leader needed an "authentic brand".

Bridges has previously ruled out Peters as a coalition partner. Asked if he would therefore be in favour of a new National leader, Peters said a party was not worth having "if you've got to get your hope or succour from some other political party which most of them do".

Peters said he knew the person who had leaked his pension details, how they got the information and who in the media it had been leaked to.

The privacy case was on behalf of everyone who had had their privacy breached, not just himself.

Asked why he wouldn't name the person he believed was responsible in the House, he said he could name them outside the House but "with the greatest respect" to Hosking he wouldn't be doing so on his ZB show.

Meanwhile, Kiwis eager to finally get a pint in the pub tomorrow will be able to use a new app to track their movements. The Government's contract tracing app has been released a day early and Kiwis can download the tool now.

It comes as the Government prepares today to give more details on the easing of restrictions in level 2 - and what we might expect in level 1.

The app, named NZ Covid Tracer, was due to launch today, but Kiwis have been able to load it on their devices and sign up since last night. It is unclear why it was released a day early.

Once signed in, users are able to scan QR codes at businesses, public buildings and other organisations to track where they have been for contact tracing purposes.

The app will keep a log of where they've been and when. If they happen to get Covid-19, it's a simple way to retrace steps.

It is understood this is the first iteration of the app and it's hoped later versions will be able to alert users if they might have come into contact with an infected person.

To get a unique QR code, retail and hospitality establishments will apply with their business number to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment to be sent the free code.

That system would allow users to keep data to themselves and do away with the need for a paper and pen sign-in sheet, which has caused privacy concerns.

Although not mandatory for customers nor businesses, it's hoped a widespread uptake would create a nationally consistent means for diary-keeping.

The Prime Minister will also today shed more light on the key considerations for lifting further restrictions under alert level 2 - and what needs to happen before a move to level 1.

A critical piece of that decision is the confidence that there is no risk of community transmission, with every single case being linked to a source. Yesterday marked 47 days since an infection could not be traced.

Jacinda Ardern has previously said the 10-person limit on gatherings will be assessed at Cabinet on Monday and will today give more details on what criteria they'd want to see before making that decision.

But a shift to alert level 1 is unlikely in the very near future.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield yesterday said it was "too premature" to say what was needed to get to level 1 as that work was only just getting under way.

And it was too early to say whether some regions without active cases could be moved down a level sooner than others.

"We're only just into level 2, we still need to settle into the full level 2 parameters, which include going up to group sizes of one hundred," Bloomfield said.

Yesterday was yet another day with no new Covid-19 cases, but New Zealand's tally climbed by four after including returned travellers from Uruguay in our numbers.

There's now just 40 active cases with 96 per cent recovered from the coronavirus.

Bloomfield said the most likely way new cases would be now introduced was through a relaxing of our border with Australia under alert level 1.

But the health chief said he wasn't "so worried about the number" of new cases in that instance creeping back up again, but whether they could be identified and quickly contact-traced to ensure there was no community spread.

Meanwhile, Ardern said the Government was "actively considering" many options to spur the domestic travel market while the borders were still closed, including giving Kiwis more holidays.

In Rotorua to meet with key leaders to discuss the tourism industry's recovery, Ardern urged New Zealanders to take a two-hour trip to experience it for themselves.

"My message to Kiwis is, come and experience your own backyard and come and experience the cultural and hospitality here in Aotearoa."

She visited Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute for a series of discussions on how the region is coping following the alert level lockdowns and the plan for the future.

It comes after the Government announced $7.6 million funding for the centre to get back on its feet.