Winston Peters is heading back to court, claiming to now know who leaked his pension details.

A judgement released last month found Peters' privacy was deliberately breached ahead of the 2017 general election to publicly embarrass him and cause harm.

However, his claim against former Government ministers Paula Bennett, Anne Tolley and others failed because he couldn't establish they were responsible.

Now, Newstalk ZB can exclusively reveal Peters is appealing the decision, saying the judgement is wrong, and the High Court didn't draw the right inferences from the facts it found.

In a statement, Peters said he is persisting with the case not just for himself but for all people who've had their privacy breached.

He said it's always been known this case was leaked, with intent to do harm and for a purpose, and he knows who the leak is.

Around 51,000 people had made a mistake on their pension application, but Peters was the only one to be made a public example of this, he said.

The original case was against the two ministers and their respective chief executives, State Services Commissioner Peters Hughes, and former Ministry of Soc ail Development chief executive Brendan Boyle.

The appeal cites only the chief executives as respondents, not Bennett or Tolley, because Peters withdrew allegations of leaking against the ministers during the case.

The Crown has not yet decided whether to pursue costs against Peters for the defence of the ministers and senior public servants which would likely to to over $1 million.

Bennett was not impressed by Peters' decision to appeal.

"I think Winston Peters has wasted enough of taxpayers' money on court cases where he has no proven evidence and he should move one."

She believes the Crown should pursue costs against Peters. "They need to otherwise anyone could take a case against public servants and their ministers and even though they have got no proven evidence, there is no repercussions for them spending well over $1 million of taxpayers' money."