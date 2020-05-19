Tauranga's mayor and deputy mayor say three councillors were "immature" for walking out of a meeting after a debate was cut short.

But the councillors say the leadership pair tried to shut down opposing views.

Another councillor has apologised for his role in the mess as fallout from the turbulent meeting yesterday continues.

The conflict unfolded about five hours into a full Tauranga City Council meeting, during a discussion about a major streetscaping project planned for Elizabeth St.

Councillors had three options and Cr Heidi Hughes moved the $8.7m option, which would create a 15m wide footpath and greenspace at the south end of the street, along with infrastructure upgrades.

It was favourted by most people consulted and was recommended by staff, who believed it could be finished in time for the opening of the first stage of the Farmers redevelopment.

Construction of new Farmers building on the corner of Devonport Rd and Elizabeth St, in December. Photo / File

Crs Kelvin Clout, Jako Abrie and Tina Salisbury also favoured the option. Steve Morris and Bill Grainger spoke against it.

As councillors waited to speak, deputy mayor Larry Baldock put the option to the vote: "We have had two speakers for and two speakers against and we have a lot on the agenda this afternoon to deal with."

Clout seconded the motion and Mayor Tenby Powell called the vote without further debate.

"Less democracy, more Baldocracy," Morris said at his turn to vote.

"Refuse to cast a vote, this is outrageous," John Robson said.

The vote was 6-4 in favour of moving ahead with the project.

Immediately after the vote, Robson said the use of process was "objectionable".

Morris then withdrew from the meeting in protest.

Crs Dawn Kiddie and Andrew Hollis followed. Robson and Cr Bill Grainger did not vote in the next item, regarding pedestrianising Wharf St, but remained in the meeting, which retained a quorum.

Councillor Steve Morris. Photo / File

After the meeting, Morris told the Bay of Plenty Times that cutting the debate short was an attempt to "shut down any opposing views" and "an absolute disgrace".

He said the mayor promised to bring the team together but was "splitting it apart by not listening to diverse opinions".

Powell defended his leadership and said he had achieved a lot to bring the city together with entities including other councils in the region, iwi and central government.

Hollis, one of the councillors not allowed to speak, said the episode was an "egregious use of democracy to end debate".

Kiddie said she did not get to have her say on behalf of those who contacted her about the issue. She believed what happened was "absolutely appalling".

Councillor Andrew Hollis. Photo / File

Baldock and Powell, however, say councillors were allowed to express their view through their vote and the extra speeches would have made no difference to the final tally. The walk-out, they said, was view "immature".

Both told the Bay of Plenty Times, separately, that too much time was spent in the meeting on smaller issues and questions.

An afternoon briefing about the Annual Plan had to be rescheduled because the public meeting dragged out.

Baldock said the council spent 1.5 hours discussing and asking questions about Elizabeth St, some of which were covered in the written report all councillors should have read.

Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell (right) and Deputy Mayor Larry Baldock. Photo / File

He believed it was a waste of staff time and ratepayer money. "We need to be more efficient."

He said he stood by what he did. Asked about Morris' "Baldocracy" comment, he said it reflected his colleague's "petulant nature".

"Standing up and walking out is about as immature as it gets."

Powell said the meeting spent far too long "going round in circles" and missed an important meeting as a result.

Baldock's motion moved the meeting on and did nothing to change the outcome.

"The democratic process was absolutely upheld."

He said walking out was "extremely immature".

Powell said the council had to show it was a "mature and reliable co-investment partner" to government funders and private sector businesses looking to invest in the city, as Farmers had with its Elizabeth St development, which prompted the streetscaping.

"We won't do it by saying no to everything."

Councillor John Robson. Photo / File

Robson said the incident was "unfortunate" and believed Powell's inexperience chairing council meetings was a factor.

He said cutting the debate short saved a maximum of 20 minutes and those involved should reflect on whether it was worth it.

Clout apologised for seconding Baldock's motion.

Councillor Kelvin Clout. Photo / File

"There have only been a few times in the past seven years where I've deeply regretted my actions in a council meeting. Today is one of those times.

"I supported cutting the debate short due to a misguided sense that we were spending too much time on this one agenda item. I deprived my colleagues of their legitimate right to express their views on this significant topic and I unreservedly apologise to them."