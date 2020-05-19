Four people have been pulled from water off the Waitakere coast after getting into trouble in the surf.
A St John spokesperson confirmed two ambulances, a first response unit, rapid response unit and a rescue helicopter were called to an incident in the water at Karekare Beach, south of Piha, about 12.12pm today.
A police spokesperson said a group of four people were reported to be in trouble after being stuck in a rip shortly after midday.
Three people managed to make it back to shore.
The St John spokesperson said a fourth person had been rescued from the water by lifeguards.
They are in a critical condition and being airlifted to Auckland's Starship hospital.
The remaining three are still being assessed by St John staff, the spokesperson said.
One person was currently in a serious condition, the other two in moderate condition.
Fire and Emergency northern shift manager Craig Dally said firefighters had helped with first aid.