The Epidemic Response Committee sits for the first time at level 2 this morning and will hear from Treasury boss Caralee McLeish and a number of other economic experts.

This is the first time the committee has sat since the Budget, which was released last Thursday.

As well as outlining that the Government had a $50 billion Covid-19 spending plan, Treasury documents in the Budget also revealed the economic damage the virus will have on the economy.

Debt is forecast to rise to $200b in four years' time, more than double what it is now, and there will be $30b deficits for years to come.

In fact, the projections show New Zealand won't be in surplus until at least 2028 – and even that is a wafer-thin $100 million.

Meanwhile, economic growth is expected to take a sizable hit and unemployment will peak at just under 10 per cent by September.

The committee, chaired by National leader Simon Bridges, will press McLeish on a number of Treasury's forecasts this morning.

Submitting today are:

• Caralee McLeish, Secretary of the Treasury

• Bryan Chapple, Acting Deputy Secretary Covid Economic Response and AoG Economic Pillar

• Cameron Bagrie, chief economist of Bagrie Economics

• Dr Bryce Wilkinson, Senior Fellow of the NZ Initiative

• Phil O'Reilly, partner of Iron Duke

• Michael Barnett, Chief Executive of the Auckland Chamber of Commerce