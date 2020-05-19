

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is in Rotorua meeting with key leaders to discuss the tourism industry's recovery.

Ardern is at Te Puia New Zealand Māori Arts and Crafts Institute for a series of discussions on how the region is coping following the alert level lockdowns and the plan for the future.

She is accompanied by Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey.

She was greeted by Te Puia kaumatua Taparoto Nicholson and is having a closed door meeting with board members and key staff.

Ardern is accompanied by Māori Development Minister Nanaia Mahuta, Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Waiariki MP Tāmati Coffey. Photo / Andrew Warner

Ardern met with leaders at Destination Rotorua this morning and will talk with Rotorua mayor Steve Chadwick and deputy mayor Dave Donaldson.

$7.6m grant

Her visit to Te Puia comes after the Government announced $7.6 million funding for it to get back on its feet.

The money is part of the Government's Budget package that has seen $900m allocated to support Māori.

The funding boost was go be discussed today with chief executive Tim Cossar and members of Te Puia's board.

Visitors to Te Puia in pre-virus times. Photo / File

Te Puia in Rotorua. Photo / File

Te Puia was forced to shut its doors on March 21 and some staff lost jobs.

The tourism heavyweight was formed in 1926 and operates as a tourism venture with specialised education schools dedicated to Māori arts and crafts. It is heavily reliant on the international tourism market.

