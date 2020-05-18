An arrest has been made after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured near Rotorua yesterday.
Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Operiana St in Ngongotahā about 2.45pm. St John said via a Twitter alert that one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.
At the time, police said in a statement, the driver of the vehicle allegedly left the scene. However, that person was found and spoke with police.
This morning, a police media spokesman said one person had been taken into custody. A 47-year-old man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today charged with various assault offences.
The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash continued.