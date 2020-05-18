An arrest has been made after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and seriously injured near Rotorua yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash involving a car and a pedestrian on Operiana St in Ngongotahā about 2.45pm. St John said via a Twitter alert that one person was taken to Rotorua Hospital by ambulance in a critical condition.

At the time, police said in a statement, the driver of the vehicle allegedly left the scene. However, that person was found and spoke with police.

This morning, a police media spokesman said one person had been taken into custody. A 47-year-old man is due to appear in Rotorua District Court today charged with various assault offences.

Police examine the scene on Operiana St. Photo / Andrew Warner

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash continued.