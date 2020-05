The southbound lane of State Highway 5 at Golden Springs near Reporoa is blocked after a trailer detached from a truck this morning.

A police spokeswoman said they received reports of the incident about 8.25am.

There are no reports of injuries and traffic control is in place.

According to the New Zealand Transport Agency website the southbound lane is blocked near the intersection of Springs Rd and motorists should avoid the area or delay their journey if possible.

Advertisement