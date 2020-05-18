

One of Hawke's Bay's finest lakes for duck shooting is now nothing but a muddy puddle, with game enthusiasts likely to be forced off it unless serious rain arrives.

The ongoing drought has crippled Lake Whatumā (Lake Hatuma) in Central Hawke's Bay.

Duck shooting season begins this Saturday and Fish & Game rangers will be out doing compliance checks this weekend.

Farmer and duck shooter Kurt Mackie, who has lived in the area for 20 years, said the lake was the driest he had seen it.

"No one will be able to shoot on it this year. Some people I know have back up plans but there is probably some who aren't shooting."

He will be shooting at a pond on his own land, which is only half full itself, but said other spots in the area will also be dry for shooting.

Regional Manager of Hawke's Bay Fish & Game Jesse Friedlander said with the severity of the drought in Hawke's Bay this year some duck hunters such as those who traditionally set up maimai at Whatumā will need to change where they hunt.

"Large areas of the lower reaches of our rivers are able to be hunted during the gamebird season and hunters have been getting out and tagging their spots for the upcoming season.

"The drought has tended to concentrate ducks in those areas with water and so river hunters and those who hunt on spring fed dams can look forward to a great season," he said.

Mackie estimates every two years out of 10 shooting on the lake isn't possible but this year the lake is dirt dry all around the edges with some mud in the centre and a small amount of water.

The lake conditions are caused by extended drought conditions Hawke's Bay has experienced this year, which Mackie describes as one of the worst.

Previous dry periods he has been through have not lasted as long as the drought this year.

There had been 60mm of rain in the area where Mackie farms for the entirety of 2020 so far. Farmers are finding the conditions "pretty tough", he said.