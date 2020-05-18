Auckland War Memorial Museum has been eerily quiet over the past two months as the doors have been closed under the alert level system in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Te Toki-a-Tāpiri, a waka carved from tōtara in the Māori Central Hall. Photo / Dean Purcell

Previously, more than 2000 visitors a day would swarm to the city's cultural hub to experience its latest exhibitions and absorb new works of art, with those numbers swelling at weekends. But with the lockdown period keeping everyone at home and overseas visitors unable to grace our shores, it's been a perpetual night at the museum.

The Auckland Museum is a great repository of Pacific cultural artefacts. Photo / Dean Purcell

Life at the museum has continued, however, if a little quietly, as collections need care and attention and the staff uphold their responsibility to the community to ensure that the taonga and artefacts are well cared-for and kept safe during the lockdown period.

Collection storage technician Craig Collier visited the museum twice per week to check on taonga. Photo / Dean Purcell

Collection storage technician Craig Collier has been working two days per week since the doors were locked on March 25, looking for evidence of leaks, increased pest activity, mould-growth, issues with environment control and anything out of the ordinary. He also checked the continued functioning of freezers, dehumidifiers, cool/cold storage room and the anoxic chamber (for pest treatments).

The Auckland Museum main atrium would normally be teeming with visitors. Photo / Dean Purcell

Māori carvings are some of the taonga carefully looked after at the museum. Photo / Dean Purcell

When there are no visitors in the museum, the lights are left off to limit the amount of light collection objects are exposed to. Light damage to collections is irreversible and some materials such as textiles and paper are more vulnerable than others. It all makes for an eerie experience to wander around the empty halls and exhibition spaces.

Rajah the elephant. Photo / Dean Purcell

A World War II gallery. Photo / Dean Purcell

The museum planned to open today as it works to put all the government guidelines into practice.

Beautiful stained glass over the main atrium. Photo / Dean Purcell

A cross made from remembrance poppies. Photo / Dean Purcell

"You'll find your visit will be a little different to the last time you were here, to keep you safe as you explore our taonga," a spokesman for the museum said.

The Memorial Hall dedicated to those who served to defend New Zealand and democracy around the world. Photo / Dean Purcell

One of the galleries dedicated to New Zealand's involvement in World War I. Photo / Dean Purcell

Visitors will be able to see the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition from the Natural History Museum in London, which has been extended for a limited time. It includes a picture by Auckland teenager Cruz Erdmann.