One person is critically injured after a crash involving a truck and a motorcycle in Judea.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash at the intersection of Koromiko St and Mccord Ave just before 9.50am.
A St John Twitter alert said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with critical injuries.
Police are managing traffic with Koromiko St completely blocked. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.
Three ambulance vehicles were sent to the scene.
