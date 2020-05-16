The driver of a vehicle which fled police before crashing into two other vehicles has been arrested, police say.

The drama began when police attempted to stop a vehicle on Great South Rd in Drury, South Auckland, about 6.35pm.

"The vehicle fled and police followed," a police spokeswoman said.

"Less than a minute later the fleeing vehicle was involved in a crash with two other vehicles at the intersection of Beach and Great South roads [in Papakura]."

The distance between Drury and Papakura is 4km.

There were no serious injuries and the driver was now in custody, the spokeswoman said.