A controversial event at HeadQuarters bar in Auckland's viaduct appears to gone off without a hitch.

The HeadQuarters dinner party last night initially raised concerns about whether restaurants would follow the strict Covid-19 alert level 2 rules.

Reopening bars and restaurants in other countries such as South Korea had contributed to a second wave of infection, and officials warned a lack of vigilance could see that happen here.

But a police spokeswoman said this morning police had not been made aware of any "significant breaches" of the level 2 rules last night, including at the Auckland Viaduct. Statistics on level 2 breaches would be made available later today.

Under alert level 2, cafes, schools, gyms, hairdressers, retail stores, restaurants, and other public spaces reopened two days ago. Bars had to wait until Thursday to reopen.

Gatherings have been capped at 10 people and no more than 100 people are allowed in venues at one time. People must be seated and all require physical distancing.

Around 80 people - including politicians and TV personalities - enjoyed a quiet evening at HeadQuarters last night. Owner Leo Molloy said he had a trial run of 20 people the previous night.

Guests were kept to bubbles of between two and nine people, and an area was cordoned off if guests wanted to form a new bubble. People arriving at the bar were checked off the guest list before they were temperature tested by staff and allowed inside.

Destiny Church leaders Brian and Hannah Tamaki were among those at the event to which 100 of Molloy's friends were invited. National Party deputy leader Paula Bennett and former New Zealand women's rugby international and television presenter Melodie Robinson also attended.

One hundred people had been invited for his party last night but Molloy told the Herald there had been a dozen cancellations after his rant on social media on Wednesday against Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and a comment which led to him being "perceived as a homophobe", which he vehemently denies.

Among Molloy's most prominent claims in the expletive-riddled, all-caps post was the assertion that a man who spread the virus in South Korea attended a number of "gay dungeon bars".

Molloy told the Herald yesterday: "Ardern cited the South Korean situation and all I did was to draw attention to the distinctions between what happened in South Korea with that rebound and the likely situation here. I apologise for saying 'gay dungeon bars'."