Ambulances are at the scene of an alleyway crash that saw three people come off a moped near Flaxmere College.

Police were called to the incident at 3pm in an alley way at Chatham Rd end of the college on Friday.

The police spokeswoman said three people, possibly aged in their 20s, came off the moped with at least one person being injured.

The injured had yet to be assessed by ambulance staff, she said.

