Ayesha Verrall is refreshingly honest when asked about the health system's capacity to contact-trace only 10 active cases on March 17.

"Thank God I didn't know that," the Otago University infectious diseases physician says.

At

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A wealth of world experience: NZ, the Maldives, Peru, Singapore, Indonesia

Stigma, bias and the difference in following China, not the US, in fighting Covid

Fragmentation - 'We can't respond to a pandemic like this.'