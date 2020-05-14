The disappearance of Tauranga man Julian Varley will feature on television tonight as police release new information and appeal for help to find him.

The case will feature on Police Ten 7 as police try to find out what happened to Varley, who has been missing from the Tauranga area since January 23.



The last confirmed sighting of Varley was about 3pm that day, when he was captured on CCTV driving his blue and silver 1998 Nissan Pulsar at the Poike roundabout on State Highway 29A, Tauranga.



About 1am on January 24, a passer-by found Varley's car on fire on Oropi Rd near State Highway 36. The car was totally destroyed by the fire.

Julian Varley hasn't been seen since January 23. Photo / Supplied

Varley had not accessed his bank account or used his cell phone since the day

he was last seen, and he has had no contact with family - including his two

young children - or friends.



Police said in the statement this afternoon they hold serious concerns for Varley and have a number of detectives working to establish what happened to him.



"We are committed to finding answers for Julian's family and friends, and we

believe the community can help us with that," the statement said.



Police can watch the episode on TVNZ 2 tonight at 7.30pm or on TVNZ 2 + 1 an hour later.

Anyone who can help is encouraged to call the Police Ten 7 Information Line

on 0800 107 4636.