A large pod of orcas appeared to also be excited about New Zealand's more relaxed level 2 alert rules, by cruising through Raglan Harbour and putting on a show for excited onlookers.

Anne Carter said about 10 swam into the harbour about 8am on the hunt for stingray.

They stayed in the water for a couple of hours, hunting the fish and playing with them, drawing a large crowd.

Carter said it appeared as though the parent orcas were teaching their young how to hunt as they were of all sizes.

Many families happened to be at the beach as the orcas played in the harbour. Photo / Anne Carter

The orcas put on a show for excited locals on the first day of level 2. Photo / Anne Carter

"A large one goes first then the others follow. [There was] maybe up to 10 in total. A few mums with their babies looking like they are teaching them to hunt."

The orcas are regulars at Raglan but they hadn't been spotted during lockdown.

Carter personally hadn't seen them for about six months.

"I have lived here six years and only seen them four times. It is such a wonderful thing to see. Nature at it's best. They come in to feast on stingray," she said.

Locals had flooded local social media pages with photos and video of the orcas visit this morning.