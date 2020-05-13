Southland Police investigating the disappearance of Otautau man Dale Watene continue to hold grave concerns for his safety and will conduct an "intensive search" on Saturday.

The 40-year-old, described as being of thin build and 183cm tall, was last seen in Otautau on the evening of April 16.

He was reported missing after friends became concerned about his whereabouts.

Watene's abandoned 1995 Isuzu sport utility vehicle (SUV), registration CGE638, was recovered two days later in Otautau. Only his cellphone was inside.

Police have searched a number of areas in Otautau and Tuatapere.

This Saturday, Police and LandSAR volunteers will conduct an "intensive search" of the Longwood Forest area, in parts accessible by road.

Police say they are aware that with the country moving to alert level 2 at midnight tonight, there will be members of the public who will be looking to partake in hunting and tramping activities in the forest.

"We would prefer people to stay out of this area on Saturday, but would ask that those who do access the forest to please be extra vigilant for anything unusual, and to please notify police straight away," Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy said.

If anyone locates anything of interest, or has any information in relation to

Watene's disappearance, they are urged to contact Invercargill Police on (03) 211

0400.

Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers

on 0800 555 111.