Four offenders are on the run after one person was injured in a home invasion at a house in Flaxmere on Tuesday night.

Police were called to Flaxmere Ave, in the Hastings suburb, about 9.15pm on Tuesday.

A police spokeswoman said four offenders entered the home, and injured one person inside, before fleeing in a car shortly after.

A St John ambulance spokeswoman said one person with moderate injuries was taken by ambulance to Hawke's Bay Hospital.

Enquiries to locate the offenders are ongoing.