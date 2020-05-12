Firefighters have spent most of the night battling a large blaze at a liquor store in Tuakau.

Fire crews were called to the building on George St, in Tuakau, last night just before 9.30pm.

They found the 20m by 20m building well involved by fire and a further five crews were called to help battle the flames as a result.

Firefighters remained on the scene until about 4am today to extinguish the fire and monitor for any hot sports.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known and fire investigators will work to determine that in the coming days.