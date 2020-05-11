Saddened by Covid response

Seventy years ago, as a very little 12-year-old, I was preparing for life as a boarder at St Cuthbert's College. The next five years remain a treasured memory.

The school was

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Northern Pathway defended

Related articles:

Second-hand opinions

Five ways to get back on track

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Questions about water

Chance for the environment

Gold in New Zealand

Local travel lottery

Easy, low-tech water solution

Follow the rules