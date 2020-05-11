Medical experts say now is time to "get on with it" and clear the backlog of tens of thousands of surgeries put off under lockdown as the country moves to alert level 2.

This afternoon Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the move from alert level 3 would take place on Thursday, allowing retail, malls, cafes, restaurants, cinema and other public spaces, and all health services, to restart.

Under level 2 health and disability care services should be able to operate normally where possible.

Like level 3 and 4, primary care consultations should be done over the phone or via video call if possible.

Advertisement

Urgent and semi-urgent elective surgeries resumed under level 3 and more of these, including non-acute cases, are likely to be carried out at both private and public hospitals during level 2.

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: World Health Organisation denies report that China sought to delay global virus warning

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Health Minister David Clark announces more medicines, vaccines in $160m Pharmac Budget boost

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Health and disability services to operate as normal under alert level 2

• Covid-19 coronavirus: Healthy young people dying of virus-related strokes

Australasian College for Emergency Medicine president Dr John Bonning said health departments had heavily reduced their workloads over the past two months in anticipation of a flood of Covid-19 patients.

He was not sure of an exact number at this stage, but other experts have estimated tens of thousands of elective surgeries have been held off.

"There have been a lot of missed elective procedures and cancer diagnostic appointments. I've heard of some catastrophic situations, so while we need to still be sensible we are really looking forward to ramping it up again to address the backlog."

According to the Ministry of Health telehealth and virtual appointments are still the preferred option for medical treatment at level 2.

Extra caution is urged for vulnerable groups seeking treatment.

Clinicians can only see patients face to face if they have proper Covid-19 symptom screening, physical distancing measures, and infection prevention control measures including PPE where required.

Advertisement

The basic principle is if patients are sick, they must stay home and get tested.

Clinicians will be able to travel within and to neighbouring regions to provide care to patients and receive training.

Group treatment – such as exercise classes - can occur so long as physical distancing is in place.

Clinicians must keep accurate clinical notes to aid contact tracing if required.

Employers are responsible for conducting risk assessments for staff moving back into work premises during level 2.

This may include individual discussions with each staff member prior to returning to work.

There could also be a further relaxing of rules in regards to visitors to hospitals, although these have not yet been clarified. Under alert level 3, patients were allowed one visitor a day.

Under level 2 people can attend gatherings of no more than 100 people, including weddings, funerals, family events, concerts, religious services and public meetings, provided public health measures can be maintained.